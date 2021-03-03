ZClassic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33,183.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $33,183.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,131,826 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

