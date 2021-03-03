Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.91

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 894925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

