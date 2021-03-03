Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.75

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 235204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

