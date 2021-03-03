NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.62

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 19044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

