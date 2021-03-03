Short Interest in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declines By 58.2%

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the January 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PKO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 74,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,468. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

