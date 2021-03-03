Short Interest in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declines By 58.2%

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the January 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:PKO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 74,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,468. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.
Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.