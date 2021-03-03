Color Platform (CLR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,498.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Color Platform has a total market cap of $931,722.42 and approximately $2,498.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,927.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $530.82 or 0.01042303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.00372621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003237 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

