CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $3.23 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $237,608.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00059733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00784744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00062041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

