Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Down 42.8% in February

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the January 28th total of 984,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,534,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.24. 279,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.67. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

