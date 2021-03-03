Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STIM. JMP Securities increased their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 632,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,801. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $292.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

