Truist Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $355.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.08.

Shares of VEEV traded down $17.54 on Wednesday, reaching $269.76. The stock had a trading volume of 66,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average of $281.00. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $360,803,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 13,840.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

