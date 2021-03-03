Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target at $99.86

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,982. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. Analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,027,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,803,826. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $135,675,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

