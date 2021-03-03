Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 2,550 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,322. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

