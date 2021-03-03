Banano (BAN) Market Cap Tops $6.93 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Banano has a market cap of $6.93 million and $73,458.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.89 or 0.00479585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00059585 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.37 or 0.00781371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027940 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,099 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,740,217 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

