Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CFO Sells 28,341 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04.

GPN stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.79. 1,242,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,981. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.51.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.