Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $89,500.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $79,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00.

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,171. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $581.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

