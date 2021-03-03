David Michael Johnston Sells 60,894 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. 980,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of 237.80.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPD in the third quarter worth about $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPD during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PPD by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,121,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

