Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €67.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €67.50 ($79.41) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.36 ($74.55).

DLG stock traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €64.02 ($75.32). The company had a trading volume of 463,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of €57.63 and a 200-day moving average of €43.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 64.73.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

