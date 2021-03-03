WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $151.69 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $151.69 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00035702 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,704,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,323,987 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

