Multiplier Price Up 41% Over Last Week (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $133.94 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.89 or 0.00479585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00078175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00084463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.55 or 0.00492664 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

