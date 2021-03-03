Comparing Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.60

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.44%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.48%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.