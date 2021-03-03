MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $450.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $450.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.72. 811,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,997. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.84.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.