H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

H&R Block has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

