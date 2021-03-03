Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 12,363 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,673% compared to the average daily volume of 259 call options.

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.95, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after buying an additional 1,482,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,583,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,295,000 after buying an additional 1,210,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

