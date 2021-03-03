Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 7.7% on Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $291.10 and last traded at $295.54. 1,737,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,334,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.07.

Specifically, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,782,012 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.01 and a 200-day moving average of $276.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,928,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

