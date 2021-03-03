Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $62.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Groupon traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.18. Approximately 2,131,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,147,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GRPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Groupon by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 149,681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

