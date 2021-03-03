Huttig Building Products Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,657% compared to the average daily volume of 37 call options.

Huttig Building Products stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 180,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Huttig Building Products has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

