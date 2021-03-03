SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. 193,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,635. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, Director Edgar Engleman purchased 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, CEO Randall C. Schatzman purchased 1,500 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000 in the last 90 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

