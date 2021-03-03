Analysts Set Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT at €104.13

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.38 ($121.62).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENX shares. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of EPA ENX traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €86.90 ($102.24). 109,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €94.28.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

