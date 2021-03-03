Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $151.50 Average PT from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.00. 743,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,274. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day moving average is $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,832,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

