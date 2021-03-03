El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

LOCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 243,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.