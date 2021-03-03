Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Target Price at $59.08

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 713,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,030. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $68.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

