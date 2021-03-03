OpenDAO (OPEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00779619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

