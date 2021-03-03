BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

MYF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 29,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.