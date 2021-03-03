Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,270. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.91. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.
Wayside Technology Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.