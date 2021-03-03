Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 361.8% in February

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 361.8% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NXJ stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 48,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
