First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 26,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,103. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Acceptance has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.69.
