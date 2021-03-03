First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 26,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,103. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Acceptance has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.69.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

