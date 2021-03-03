Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Increases By 331.0%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 331.0% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of GBAB stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. 94,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,018. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
