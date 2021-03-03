Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Increases By 331.0%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 331.0% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GBAB stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. 94,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,018. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

