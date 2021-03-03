Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 3,995 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 224,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,375,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 89,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Walmart by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,844,331 shares of company stock worth $1,272,892,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. 374,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,915,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average is $142.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.