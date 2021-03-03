Rapidz (RPZX) Trading 16.6% Higher This Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Rapidz has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $7,037.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.32 or 0.00784505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

