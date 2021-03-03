Caspian Price Reaches $0.0058 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $4,727.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

