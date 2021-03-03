PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE RCS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 166,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,070. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

