PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE RCS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 166,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,070. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.