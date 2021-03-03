Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

EVN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 67,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.