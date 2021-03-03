Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
EVN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 67,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.90.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
