John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE PDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 151,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

