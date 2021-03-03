Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $25.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several analysts have commented on BXMT shares. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after buying an additional 848,202 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 182,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BXMT traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,689. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

