Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centerra Gold (CG)

3/3/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$15.50 to C$14.00.

2/25/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Centerra Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$16.50.

2/25/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

2/8/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$16.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$19.00.

2/2/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

1/11/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.05. 1,144,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,136. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.23.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

