Rotork’s (RTOXF) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rotork stock remained flat at $$5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Rotork has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

