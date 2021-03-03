Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,292. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

