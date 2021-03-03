Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.73

Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.73 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.78). Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 115,751 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £234.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) Company Profile (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.