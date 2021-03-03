China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. China Botanic Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.95.
About China Botanic Pharmaceutical
