China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. China Botanic Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

About China Botanic Pharmaceutical

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes of botanical products, bio-pharmaceutical products, and traditional Chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China. It offers botanical anti-depression and nerve-regulation products, including Acanthopanax, a Siberian ginseng that regulates the nervous system, delays aging process, strengthens the body, and treats neurasthenia, insomnia, cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases, and fatigue; Tianma tablets and compound Yangjiao tablets, which are botanic drugs for treating headaches and regulate nerves; and compound Schisandra tablets, a botanic drug used to regulate central nervous system, generate body fluids and alleviate thirst, nourish the kidneys, and cure insomnia and palpitations, as well as to cure neurasthenia.

