Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Drops By 47.7%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the January 28th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. 13,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059. Canfor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

